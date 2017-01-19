Jet Crashes During Training Flight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Two U.S. Navy pilots are recovering after their jet crashed on a training flight near a Mississippi military base airfield.

Naval Air Station Meridian said in a statement Wednesday that both pilots – an instructor and student – safely ejected Tuesday afternoon from the aircraft and were evaluated and released from an area hospital.

Authorities said the T-45C Goshawk jet, assigned to Training Air Wing One, crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the base in eastern Mississippi. An Aviation Mishap Board has been established to determine what caused the crash.

Base officials said the jet that crashed is used for intermediate and advanced portions of the Navy/Marine Corps pilot training program for jet carrier aviation and tactical strike missions.

