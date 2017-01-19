HUD Confirms Conflict of Interest by Mobile Housing Board

According to a release from the Mobile Housing Board, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has confirmed that a conflict of interest existed between a contracting company and the Housing Board.

HUD launched an investigation into the Housing Board last year and an audit determined that the Board failed to follow federal regulations that led to financial mismanagement.

The new report states a conflict of interested existed between a local construction company, Superior Masonry, and the Housing Board’s affiliate Mobile Development Enterprises. Before issuing a contract, the Housing Board should have obtained a waiver from HUD, but they failed to do so.

As a result, the Housing Board is required to transfer $1.24 million from the “non-federal agency funds” to the “Capital Fund Program”. This is not a penalty, but more of an internal replacement of funds that were paid to the contractor illegally. As of now, the Housing Board is not forced to pay any additional funds to HUD or any other government agency.

According to the Housing Board, they will use the $1.24 million to make repairs to housing units and communities.

“This requirement by the HUD Field Office was fair. While no findings are best, having to make an internal exchange of funds is about the next best thing,” said Kimberly Pettway in a press release. Pettway is the current chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

The news from HUD comes one week after executive director Dwayne Vaughn resigned from his position. A successor has not been named.

The Housing Board is also under audit by the City of Mobile after Mayor Sandy Stimpson called for the procedure last year. The audit is supposed to look into the daily and financial operations of the Board.