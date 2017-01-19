Foley Traffic Crash Injures Two; Leads to Stalking, Attempted Murder Arrest

It first appeared to be nothing more than an accident but according to police it was intentional and could have been deadly. It happened at Laurel Avenue and Cypress Street. Pieces and parts of cars lay scattered on a city street. The result of a violent crash.

“Some lady tried to run over a man and evidently a car had just passed by on north cypress just before,” says Mark Clifford who has a business just down the street.

As Kotkiewicz sped towards her intended victim, she collided with an unsuspecting driver causing serious injury and damage.

“I heard a car rev up her engine.” Tonya Adams was across the street and saw a flash of white. “She flew. I heard a car rev up and I saw her speed by and I knew she wasn’t stopping and then heard the crash like, immediately. It was just seconds.”

Both drivers are hospitalized in serious condition. The intended victim was not hurt.

Kotkiewicz is charged with felony stalking, attempted murder, assault and reckless driving.