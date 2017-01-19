Fire Damages Pensacola City Works Vehicles

Officials say lightning may have caused the fire that heavily damaged three Pensacola City Works vehicles tonight. The Pensacola Fire Department was called to the Public Works and Facilities General Garage on Palafox Street just before 8 pm Thursday night. Three recycling vehicles were heavily damaged in the fire.The Pensacola Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Public Works and Facilities central garage on Palafox Street. Three vehicles were heavily damaged tonight by the fire just before

Officials say the vehicles were lined up and parked at the refueling station when the incident occurred. No one was injured and there was no significant damage to the refueling station.

City officials say, because of the damage, customers can expect delays in recycling pick-ups. Pensacola Fire, Pensacola Energy, and Sanitation have been accessing the damage. More information is expected to be released tomorrow morning.