The Pensacola Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Public Works and Facilities central garage on Palafox Street. Three vehicles have been heavily damaged which will delay recycling pick ups in the city.

The sheriff’s office says a dispatcher went to the scene– and found no damage to buildings and no injuries.

A spokesman referred to it as an “equipment malfunction” with a garbage truck.

Pensacola Fire, Pensacola Energy and Sanitation have been assessing the damage.