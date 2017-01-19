“Band-aid Bandit” Now Responsible For 4 Bank Robberies

Related Coverage Daphne Police Looking For “Band-aid” Bandit

DAPHNE, AL- A bank robber dubbed the “Band-aid Bandit” is now a suspect in a least four bank robberies across the Gulf Coast.

The suspect, who wore bandages on his face and reflective safety gear, hit the BBVA Compass in Daphne last July and the BB & T Bank in Daphne in November.

Police believe the same man robbed a bank in Pensacola and one in Tallahassee.

Investigators say the Band-aid Bandit doesn’t live in Baldwin County, they believe he’s using Interstate 10 as a quick getaway route.

Four law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are now looking for bank robber.