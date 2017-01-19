Alleged Child Sex Abuse Suspect Arrested in Pensacola

A quiet neighborhood, “They were hollering, ‘Open the door, open the door’,” says neighbor Andrew Shell, had a rude awakening this morning.

“I had came from the back cleaning up and I heard the noise, the next thing I know they had smashed the door in,” says Shell.

They were looking for this man 61 year old Kevin Petuchov, HE’s accused of sexually assaulting a 4 year old girl.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies had Petuchov under surveillance for six months last year, and today, they came to arrest him.

“They came out with a guy which I had never seen before, he was on a stretcher, and they had him handcuffed,” says Shell.

According to U.S. marshals, when they got into the home, Petuchov waved a gun, that’s when law enforcement shot him.

Neighbors we talked to said they never heard a gunshot, but the heavy police presence concerned them.

“No gun shots, but one thing I do know a lot of U-S marshals were here,” says Shell.

Once U.S. marshals left the scene we decided to knock on the door, on Boxwood in the 700 block, we were told by a man who lives there with his brother, that they were just as surprised when police showed up today, they say they have nothing to do with the incident.

