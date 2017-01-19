$50,000 in guns, jewels stolen with heavy duty construction equipment, OCSO says

Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Used in Florida Robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery OCSD Photos.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than $50,000 in stolen guns, jewelry, and coins taken during the burglary of a Crestview area home in mid to late December.

The homeowner on Bear Head Road says thieves stole a 600 pound safe from the house.

The safe contained approximately $25,000 in guns and another $25,000 in jewelry, precious metals, and fishing equipment.

OCSO Investigators developed leads in the case which led them to the home of 28 year old Joshua Zick at 2196 North Pearl St. When Investigators arrived, he was loading some of the stolen firearms into his truck.

Investigators interviewed Zick, who provided a full confession and led Deputies to several locations where the stolen guns were stored. 31-year old Brandon Zick was also developed as a suspect and voluntarily provided Investigators with a bag containing the stolen jewelry and precious metals. In addition, Joshua Zick led Investigators to his place of employment (Anderson Columbia on HWY 90 in Holt) where he and Brandon previously used construction equipment to open and eventually bury the stolen safe.

The safe was later located and excavated.

Both Joshua and Brandon Zick have been charged with Armed Burglary, Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief and 53 counts of theft of a firearm.