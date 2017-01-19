$50,000 in guns, jewels stolen with heavy duty construction equipment, OCSO says

By Published: Updated:
OCPD picture of stolen guns.
OCPD picture of stolen guns.

Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Used in Florida Robbery

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than $50,000 in stolen guns, jewelry, and coins taken during the burglary of a Crestview area home in mid to late December.

The homeowner on Bear Head Road says thieves stole a 600 pound safe from the house.

The safe contained approximately $25,000 in guns and another $25,000 in jewelry, precious metals, and fishing equipment.

OCSO Investigators developed leads in the case which led them to the home of 28 year old Joshua Zick at 2196 North Pearl St. When Investigators arrived, he was loading some of the stolen firearms into his truck.

Investigators interviewed Zick, who provided a full confession and led Deputies to several locations where the stolen guns were stored. 31-year old Brandon Zick was also developed as a suspect and voluntarily provided Investigators with a bag containing the stolen jewelry and precious metals. In addition, Joshua Zick led Investigators to his place of employment (Anderson Columbia on HWY 90 in Holt) where he and Brandon previously used construction equipment to open and eventually bury the stolen safe.

The safe was later located and excavated.

Both Joshua and Brandon Zick have been charged with Armed Burglary, Grand Theft, Criminal Mischief and 53 counts of theft of a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s