3 Doors Down Ignores Criticism For Playing Trump Inauguration

Escatawpa, Mississippi rockers, 3 Doors Down, are ignoring social media criticism for agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” concert Thursday evening. The performances will be held near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. starting at 3:00 p.m. central time.

The band tweeted on January 13 about their plans for Trump’s Inauguration. Some followers sent messages of support and others fired back with criticism. In all, 2,400 comments were made on the one tweet.

The band formed in 1996 with three friends from the Escatawpa, Mississippi area. The original members were Brad Arnold, Matt Roberts, and Todd Harrell. Arnold is now the only original member still performing with the group, which now has five members. Matt Roberts died in August 2016. He was working on some new music at the time at a recording studio in Mobile. The band has won three Grammy Awards and sold more than 20 million albums.

The “Make America Great Again” concert will consist of other musical acts such as Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood. Broadway actress and singer Jennifer Holliday was also invited but pulled out of the performance last week.