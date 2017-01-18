Tractor-trailer truck swallowed by massive sinkhole in Georgia

OAKWOOD, Ga. (CBS News) — The 55,000-pound excavation truck wasn’t in the area for a car wash, but it may need one after being partially swallowed by a sinkhole in north Georgia.

The incident took place at the Diamond Auto Spa on Wallis Road in Hall County, Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

News outlets report the truck owned by a company based out of Canada fell into the sinkhole Tuesday morning and shut down a side road that runs next to the parking lot of a car wash northeast of Atlanta.

Crews worked throughout the day trying to remove the truck, which had its front wheels sticking in the air.

Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zachary Brackett says the truck was carrying 1,600 gallons of water at the time. Crews emptied the tanks, but they were still unable to lift the truck out of the 10-foot hole Tuesday evening.

Oakwood Public Works department officials say the sinkhole appears to have been caused by an old storm drain that caved in.