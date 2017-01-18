Talladega band departing for Trump inaugural; raised over $600,000

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) – The band from a historically black college is getting a big send-off as it departs Alabama to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural.

Officials are planning a noontime ceremony for the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes as they depart the city square in Talladega on Wednesday.

Buses will take the band to Washington, D.C., where members will march in Trump’s inaugural parade on Friday.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the band has raised more than $620,000 since controversy arose over the performance despite having a goal of only $75,000. Some alumni didn’t want the school being linked to Trump.

The online fundraising campaign took off after the university president appeared on a Fox News show to defend the band’s performance.

The college was founded by two former slaves.

