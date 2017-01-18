Take 5: Serda’s Coffee Company

Steak and Fried Wild Rice Bowl
Instructions:
Cook 1/2 cup of quinoa and a pinch of sea salt in boiling water for about 15 minutes.
Saute 3 ounces of steak, cut into small cubes, seasoned with dill, onion powder, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Cook one egg sunny side up.
Heat up a handful of kale with a pinch of sea salt.
Pan fry prepared wild rice.
Layer down everything in a bowl.
Drizzle with sauce.
Sauce:
1 can chipotle peppers
2 cups mayonnaise
Juice of one lemon
Parsley
Cilantro
Fresh garlic
