Take 5: Serda’s Coffee Company

Steak and Fried Wild Rice Bowl

Instructions:

Cook 1/2 cup of quinoa and a pinch of sea salt in boiling water for about 15 minutes.

Saute 3 ounces of steak, cut into small cubes, seasoned with dill, onion powder, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Cook one egg sunny side up.

Heat up a handful of kale with a pinch of sea salt.

Pan fry prepared wild rice.

Layer down everything in a bowl.

Drizzle with sauce.

Sauce:

1 can chipotle peppers

2 cups mayonnaise

Juice of one lemon

Parsley

Cilantro

Fresh garlic

