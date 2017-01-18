Married Couple Busted in Foley for Prostitution

In the shadow of a church and just across the street from a daycare, Foley police say the world’s oldest profession was operating at Massage and Body Works by Michelle and Tim Cobb. Both are now charged with prostitution for offering more than a massage.

“We received a tip from one of our building inspectors that there was possibly some type of suspicious activity going on at 625 West Laurel,” says Foley police Capt. Thurston Bullock. Undercover officers were able to find out exactly what was going on. “We were able to establish extra services were being offered for extra fees and at that point, we also found out there was couples massages being offered by her and her husband.”

For folks in Foley, news of the arrests and the crime were surprising. “It’s too bad it comes to such a nice place,” says Pat Burke. “They gotta bring that crime down here.”

But, it’s not the first time according to Bullock. “We had one on the south end of town investigated at the Rainbow. There was also illegal activity going on. We made arrests and shut that down as well.”

They can now add another to the list and hope their message is clear, “all that is illegal and the city of Foley does not put up with it.”

Not only do the Cobb’s face prostitution charges, they also are being charged with operating a business without a license.