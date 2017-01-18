Man Killed on Motorcycle in Early Morning Accident

Published:
deadly crash

According to the Fairhope Police Department, a 24-year-old man from Wilmer was killed early Wednesday morning in a traffic accident.

Patrick Waites was pronounced dead by emergency crews around 3 a.m. after he crashed on a motorcycle. It happened on Fairhope Avenue between Magnolia Avenue and North Bayview Street, which is near Knoll Park and Fairhope Pier.

A spokesperson for Fairhope Police says the department is investigating the single vehicle accident.

News Five is looking into the crash and will have more tonight on News Five at 5:00, 6:00 and 6:30.

fairhope-avenue-motorcycle-accident

 

