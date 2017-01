Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is at Houston Methodist Hospital where he was taken over the weekend for shortness of breath.

A spokesman says Bush is responding well to treatment and his doctors are pleased with his progress.

The former president, who is 92-years-old, has a form of Parkinson’s Disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Bush served as President of the United States from 1989 to 1993 and as Vice President under Ronald Reagan.