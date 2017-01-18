Gas Station Worker: I Thought He was Going to Shoot

Mobile police are looking for an armed gunman who robbed a gas station Tuesday night.

It happened at the Citgo on Airport Boulevard near the loop just before 11 p.m.

The man walked into the store armed with what appears to be a sawed-off shotgun. He first tried to kick in the cashier door, but then went to the window, and demanded cash.

A worker and her three children were inside at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The whole situation lasted about 30 seconds.

The worker, Mattie Marable, says the robber got away with about $60. If you have any information on the crime you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department.