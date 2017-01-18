Foley Couple Arrested for Prostitution at their Business

According to the Foley Police Department, a couple was arrested Wednesday while running a prostitution ring out of their business.

Michelle and Tim Cobb are the owners of Massage and Body Works on West Laurel Avenue. They were busted after an undercover operation by Foley Police and the FBI.

The couple was also operating the massage parlor without a business license.

Michelle Cobb, who is 41-year-old, is charged with two counts of prostitution. Tim Cobb, a 45-year-old, is only charged with one count of prostitution. Additional charges may be filed against the couple.

News Five is investigating the prostitution bust and will have more on News Five at 5:00, 6:00, and 6:30 Wednesday night.