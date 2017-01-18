Concerns Mount as Congress Begins ObamaCare Repeal

Roughly 200,000 Alabamians could lose their insurance if Obamacare is repealed without any replacement.

Congress has already set the wills in motion to repeal the healthcare law, but thus far no specific plans have been announced by Republican leaders or the Trump Administration.

However, local Congressman Bradley Byrne says it will take a while for everything to flesh out but they are committed to protecting health plans.

“My message is very simple. During this transition period you are not going to be dropped off of your health insurance,” said Byrne. “Do we have every detailed element figured out and down on a piece of paper at this point in time, no of course not, it toke them over a year to pass Obamacare and two or three years to implement and transition to. We are going to have to take a few weeks to make sure we get this right.”