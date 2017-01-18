BREAKING NEWS: Suspected Burglar Captured and Tased at Mobile Apartment

UPDATE: Officers tased the suspect and then placed him in handcuffs. News 5 caught up with officers just as they placed the man into the back of a patrol car. Police tell us officers recently beefed up patrol in this area of Midtown Mobile because of several burglaries. Officers responded quickly because they were already patrolling the neighborhood. Look for more updates and live reports today on News 5 at 5:00 PM and on wkrg.com

BREAKING NEWS: Mobile Police officers swarmed an apartment complex this morning on Dauphinwood Drive and captured a suspected burglar.burglar-1 This scene is unfolding now and started around 11:25 AM at the Midtown Oaks Townhouses.  A police spokesperson says officers got a call about a burglary in progress and they quickly responded. The apartment complex is off Dauphin Street near Florida Street. WKRG News 5 reporter Emily DeVoe is there at the complex. We will have more updates soon.

