Wintzell’s Oyster House Holds Fundraiser For Wounded Police Officer

Today, Wintzell’s Oyster House in Saraland held a fundraiser for Officer Jackie Tucker.

Officer Tucker was shot while responding to a house call on December 21st, 2016. She remains hospitalized at USA Medical and is in critical but stable condition.

Officer Tucker is a Saraland Police Officer, mother, and wife. She has a long road of recovery ahead of her– one of the many reasons the community wanted to ban together and raise money to help her family.

10 percent of all of Wintzell’s sales today will go directly to Officer Tucker and her family.

The restaurant was packed all day long. The lunch hour and dinner hour each brought in hundreds of patrons. Several people walked in just to drop off a donation.

The fundraiser ended today at 10 p.m. when Wintzell’s closed it’s door At last count the restaurant raised over $1000 for Officer Tucker. We will update the number once an official count has been made.