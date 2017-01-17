Warm Winter Days may bring Earlier Spring Blooms

Spring-like days in January may be enjoyable to for a stroll outside, but to a gardener, it can create worry. If we get one cold snap in the weeks ahead, that could be enough to destroy spring blooms. We went to Bellingrath Gardens to learn some of the secrets used to keep the gardens beautiful this winter.

The beauty of Bellingrath Gardens is largely dependent on the weather. Most plants are tougher than you might think but this winter’s lack of chill could mean a change in spring for one of Mobiles most prized plant, azaleas.

“The buds on the azaleas have a little set of scales on them that acts as insulation,” said Sally Ericson, Bellingrath Public Relations. “The longer they can bake in that insulation, the more beautiful the bloom will be.”

It’s easy to check if your azalea buds are healthy.

“You can see they’re looking really nice and green,” said Ericson. “Now if they had now if they had been nipped in the cold, they would look brown.”

Camellias also have these scales around the bud. They bloom in winter but are not immune to the cold. Just a handful of blooms could be found with brown petals in Bellingrath Gardens.

While some plants are hard to protect from cold snaps in winter but others can be kept alive easily with a little ingenuity. Bellingrath has a few secrets. Their kalanchoe plants stay out all winter long but they don’t like the frost. So gardeners here keep them in pots buried in the ground. That way when it does frost, the plant with the pot is removed from the ground and then put in a green house. When the frost threat is over, they go back into the ground.”

Overall Bellingrath has had a good winter. The warm days may mean that the azaleas, one of Bellingraths biggest crowd pleasers, will bloom a bit earlier this year. If you are awaiting those beautiful azalea blooms at Bellingrath Gardens, you can visit their website. Beginning in March they’ll have an Azalea Watch on the site.

There are also a number of other events coming up at Bellingrath like the Camellia Classic Car Show and an Easter Egg Hunt. Check out Bellingrath’s website.