State Awards Monroeville $300,000, Results in 100 New Jobs

On Tuesday, Governor Robert Bentley announced the City of Monroeville had been awarded $300,000 in grants to be used for “site and drainage improvements” on a piece of property owned by MillenniumBlok International, Inc.

According to the Governor’s Office, the funds will enable MilleniumBlok to create 100 new jobs in the Monroeville area.

“Economic development is vital in any community, but especially our rural communities,” Governor Bentley said in a press release. “I am proud to award a grant that will create jobs and improve the quality of life for many in Monroeville and Monroe County. Job creation is just another way we make Alabama a great state.”

The funds are part of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that are awarded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). Earlier this month, the city of Tuskegee received a similar grant.

“Jobs for rural Alabama are critical to Alabama’s overall success,” ADECA Director Jim Byard, Jr. said in a release. He added, “by providing funds for site and drainage improvements, ADECA is helping with the long-term growth for the city.”

MillenniumBlok International, Inc. is a producer of composite insulated concrete, a light weight, and highly insulated, sound resistant and fire resistant product for use during construction. The company currently has two other locations in Delaware and Colorado.