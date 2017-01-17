Partnership Between Baldwin County School System And Commission Strengthens

BAY MINETTE, AL- Baldwin County has one of the best school systems in Alabama. That’s one reason why families continue to move here and why the county commission continues to support the board of education.

Earlier this month, the commission agreed to permanently extend the one percent school sales tax that would have expired in 2018. The penny tax generates about 40 million a year for the school system and keeps more than 500 school employees on the payroll.

Now, the school board the commission are ready to make another move that would financially benefit both parties without raising taxes.

The school board is proposing a funding “swap” from a one percent tax that’s been on the books since 1984.

“Swap the 55 percent for the 40 percent which would give the Baldwin County Commission an additional 4.7 million dollars,” says Commissioner Tucker Dorsey.

That 4.7 million would only be used for roads and infrastructure.

In return, the commission has essentially guaranteed the school board at least 35 million annually by permanently extending the expiring one percent school sales tax.

The board doesn’t have the power to levy taxes. State lawmakers will ultimately decide whether to approve the tax funding swap resolution.

The school board will vote on the resolution Thursday. Lawmakers could discuss the issue in the upcoming legislative session.