National ASPCA Assisting WCSO In Dog Fighting Case

Chatom, AL (WKRG)

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says members of the national chapter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have flown from New York City to Southwest Alabama. The Sheriff says they’re offering services to the Sheriff’s office free of charge. Stringer said yesterday one of their primary goals is to make sure the dogs survive this ordeal.

“The last thing we want to do is euthanize a dog and I don’t think we’ll see that in this case,” said Stringer in a FaceTime interview Monday. Members of the ASPCA could offer help rehabilitating the dogs as well as assist in the legal case against the 23 people charged with dog fighting. Janine Woods with the Mobile SPCA, a group not affiliated with the national ASPCA, says the ASPCA should be a big help to Washington County.

Bond hearings are expected sometime today for the 23 people charged in this case. The Sheriff said more arrests could come from this case.