“It took away the pain and everything else,” Patient Testifies in Pain Doctors Federal Trial

When wheelchair-bound Randall Blackmon described his experience as a patient at Pain Physicians Specialists of Alabama(PPSA) in Federal Court Tuesday, he claimed the medicine he was prescribed cost him nearly everything.

“It took away the pain and everything else,” Blackmon said about the drug, Subsys, he was prescribed while at PPSA. “It almost cost me my marriage. It made me extremely sick.”

Blackmon said he was first referred by his primary-care doctor to PPSA in 2010 to manage the pain for Venous Stasis ulcers, which he had been struggling with for some time.

“It’s burning like someone poured gasoline on it,” Blackmon described during his initial visit to PPSA where Dr. Patrick Couch sat down with him and prescribed morphine (MS Contin) and methadone to treat the pain.

Dr. Couch and his partner, Dr. Xiulu Ruan, were indicted nearly a year and a half ago on conspiracy charges for illegally prescribing pain medications when their offices were raided in 2015. Several other charges were tacked on including racketeering and receiving kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies.

Before the trial started in early January, federal prosecutors dropped enhancements that claimed the doctors’ actions led to the deaths of four patients.

Although, Blackmon met with Dr. Couch during his first visit, he testified that in the months and visits that followed, it was Nurse Practitioner Justin Palmer who met with him and signed off on his prescriptions.

“Almost 99% of time, you’d go in, wait a few minutes. Justin would come in and ask about the medication, sign the prescription, and he was out the door. It took less than 15 minutes,” Blackmon testified, claiming he saw Palmer sign Dr. Couch’s name on a prescription pad before handing it to him.

Even though medical documents report that Blackmon was given a full physical during his visits, he said, “that’s a lie.”

During cross-examination, Blackmon told the court about some of the procedures Dr. Couch performed to help manage his pain, and that’s why he continued to go to PPSA.

After a couple years, Blackmon said the medications stopped working effectively and during one of his visits, Palmer prescribed him the highest strength of Subsys, a form of Fetanyl marketed to cancer patients.

“I would have never took it in my life if I’d known it was for cancer pain,” Blackmon said, but the defense attorney pointed out that doctors legally can prescribe medications “off label,” and it’s a common practice everywhere.

Blackmon claims he was never told about the side effects of Subsys, which he claimed, “almost killed” him.

“It made me turn into a totally different person. I was lethargic. I was like a big blob. I couldn’t do anything. I was just there,” Blackmon recalled, but only when questioned by the defense, did he admit he never noticed any side effects until he’d been taking Subsys for quite a while. In fact, he often said during his visits that the medication was working “perfectly.”

