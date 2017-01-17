FBI Director Visits Mobile Field Office

Just days ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as President, FBI Director James Comey paid a visit to the Mobile FBI office. WKRG has confirmed with the FBI Mobile office that Director Comey was in town today for a quick “meet and greet” with the employees, something that Special Agent David Furhman says he does periodically.

Comey has come under fire recently for the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The Justice Department Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, announced last week that he will review Comey’s news conferences last July as well as letters he sent to lawmakers.

WKRG was unable to speak with the Director prior to his departure.