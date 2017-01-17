Debate Heats Up Over Neighborhood Barricades

More than 50 people packed into a conference room Tuesday afternoon to sound off about street closures.

Some residents say they want the city to consider creating permanent blockages to stem the flow of traffic.

Residents spoke to the Council’s Public Safety Committee about safety concerns in a number of neighborhoods.

Like East Drive which links Airport and Old Shell, members of nearby homeowner associations say they want a gate put up.

Barricades still stand near the Rosswood Subdivision, after residents complained about an uptick in crime, but residents want something permanent.

Council members say it’s an issue want to tackle, but know not everyone will be happy.

“I think that’s a work in progress to see what standards need to be put in place and is this the right tool for the City of Mobile,” said Committee Chair Bess Rich.

At this point there is no timetable for when the council will take up the issue, but say it could be quite some time before anything is settled on.