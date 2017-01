A Biloxi High School track athlete is missing after his daily 5 a.m. jog off Stephen Earl Drive in the St. Martin area, a relative posted on social media this morning.

JR Foster is 16-years-old.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is involved in the search for Foster.

His relative posted that he was wearing a track suit when he was last seen, he’s 5’5 and 115 lbs.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 228-896-3000 immediately.

Family says Harrison County Sheriff's Dept. is assisting with search for 16 y/o who went for a jog this a.m & didn't return. @wlox pic.twitter.com/VAwIetXPN7 — Michelle Masson (@michelle_masson) January 17, 2017