Baldwin County’s New DA Takes Office

Moving day is always stressful but it’s a welcome stress for Baldwin County’s new district attorney Bob Wilters. “It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time.”

As files are transferred, furniture re-arranged, Wilters is ready for the challenge. “We want to do a good job. I want to make sure the people of Baldwin County are represented to the level that they deserve.”

After serving 25 years on the bench, Wilters is returning to his roots. He started in the DA’s office 30 years ago and he is also returning the offices to the courthouse. “If a judge wants an assistant district attorney, that assistant district attorney needs to be in that judge’s office or courtroom quickly.”

He sees his role as a manager of the largest law firm in Baldwin County and although he may try a case when needed, the majority of the workload will be handled by his staff of 14 attorneys, 15 support personnel and three investigators. “I know I’m not the smartest guy in the office. I understand that but I’ve hired the smartest people in the office and that will make my job a lot easier.”