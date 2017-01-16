Volunteers Clean Three-Mile Creek, Update on Greenway Project

Volunteers by boats and by land filled dozens of trash bags with litter from Three Mile Creek and Tricentennial Park as part of MLK Day of Service.

“Everybody’s seeing the need and importance of giving a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and for our community,” Mobile Baykeeper Director Casi Callaway said.

While the volunteers were working to make an immediate difference, there are bigger plans to permanently improve and transform the area.

A new sewer lift station went online just a few days ago to help move wastewater to higher ground. It’ll help prevent sewer spills in the creek that happen all too often during heavy rains.

A more scene improvement is the 12-mile greenway project the city announced a year and a half ago. On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will vote on a management plan to help identify what steps they need to take for the project and the cost of those steps.

“We’re closer today than we’ve ever been. I don’t’ know what day we’ll actually turn dirt but it won’t be long,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “As you look at an 11-mile construction project, which is essentially what it is, there is a sequencing of what should be done first, second, third, because we will not have all the money necessary at one time to start at one end and from west to east or east to west.”

Stimpson said they already have the funding secured for the first mile.