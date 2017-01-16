Strange Visits Mobile, Touts Credentials

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange was the guest speaker Monday night at the Mobile County Republican Party quarterly meeting.

It was a bit of a campaign stop for Strange who is seeking to take over Jeff Sessions’ seat in the U.S. Senate.

“When that door opened it was very clear to me,” said Strange. “I feel like based on my record and experience I’m the best person to take Jeff Sessions place. Very similar background; he was attorney general, I am attorney general; same agenda.”

Governor Robert Bentley will appoint someone to take Sessions place in the Senate. Strange says even if he isn’t selected by the Governor, he’ll seek to be elected in 2018.

“I’m planning to run for the senate regardless of who the governor selects. I’d be honored to be selected, but ultimately the people of the state are going to decide who is going to be their senator,” said Strange.

Governor Bentley has reportedly interviewed at least 20 candidates for the senate vacancy but says he will not name a pick until after Sessions is officially confirmed.