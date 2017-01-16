No Gaming Advice for Alabama Legislators

When Alabama legislators return to Montgomery next month, they’ll be faced with at least two pre-filed bills to create a lottery in the state and a state gaming commission.

There are likely to be more. What they won’t get is a clear picture of gaming laws that already exist and how new legislation might impact those laws. That’s because Governor Robert Bentley’s newly created Advisory Council on Gaming won’t be ready. The council has pushed back it’s reporting deadline from February 7th, the opening day of the legislative session, until June 30th.

The council was created to try to make some sense of conflicting state and county laws that allow some forms of gambling such as dog racing or bingo. Last year the Governor issued an executive order that stripped the Attorney General from enforcing anti-gambling laws statewide, leaving enforcement up to local authorities.

But local authorities have been resistant to taking action. For example, under the current situation, Victoryland in Shorter, Al re-opened, with owner Milton McGregor claiming all of his electronic bingo machines were legal, per county laws. Victoryland had been shut down in 2013. It reopened this past September