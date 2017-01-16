Mobile Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 88th Birthday

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Most Pure Heart of Mary catholic school on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in downtown Mobile to commemorate what would have been King’s 88th birthday.

King’s birthday has been celebrated as a national holiday since it was first observed on January 20th, 1986.

In years past, the march has started at Bishop State but this year organizers wanted to start the march at the same place Mobile’s first MLK march took place nearly 40-years ago.

The mile and half march started on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and went to Lyons Park. At Lyons Park, community leaders hosted a ‘Stop The Violence’ rally.