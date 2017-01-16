Mobile Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 88th Birthday

Alison Spann By Published:
remembering-dr-mlk-jr

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Most Pure Heart of Mary catholic school on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in downtown Mobile to commemorate what would have been King’s 88th birthday.

King’s birthday has been celebrated as a national holiday since it was first observed on January 20th, 1986.

In years past, the march has started at Bishop State but this year organizers wanted to start the march at the same place Mobile’s first MLK march took place nearly 40-years ago.

The mile and half march started on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and went to Lyons Park. At Lyons Park, community leaders hosted a ‘Stop The Violence’ rally.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s