Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy Passed On

The Martin Luther King, Jr. day parade was packed with people wanting to pay homage to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“That we all can drink from the same fountain eat at the same restaurant, you know be at the parade together and things like that,” says August Lett who attended the King parade.

“He wanted many things, and freedom, and he wanted all people to come together as one,” says 16 year old My’Liah McRoy who attended the parade.

But the celebration didn’t stop after the parade, it continued in the parking lot of the Truth for you Church, an idea of one man that hopes to start a movement, much like the legacy of Dr. King.

“After the parade is over with, since Pensacola has such a big parade, we wanted to make sure that we took care of the underprivileged children lower income and some of our youth that don’t know what MLK stands for,” says Rev. John Powell, Pastor , Truth of Youth Incorporated.

So Powell, along with church members fire up his grill and a popcorn machine and have a history lesson.

So we decided that we would ask the question what does mlk stand for, and if they can tell us it stand for Martin Luther king, then we will give them a hot dog, some popcorn, and some of my famous kool-aide,” says Powell.

And the children responded well.

“He respectful, he nice,” says 10 year old Jamarion Weatherspoon.

“He has a dream that we all would be treated equally, not different,” says 12 year old Kyron Armour.

“He want us to be treated right and all to be friends,” says 6 year old Denyla Ruffus.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

I have a Dream Speech, 1963

“Little black boys and little black girls, will be able to join hands with little white boys and little white girls, I have a dream today.”

A DREAM, THAT HAS BECOME A REALITY.