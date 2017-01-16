Dog Fight Update: Volunteers Donate to Help Dogs Taken in Raid

Related Coverage Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Ring on AL/MS State Line

Chatom, AL (WKRG)

23 people are expected to have a bond hearing later this afternoon on dog fighting charges. Nearly two dozen people were arrested Saturday night in Washington County after authorities broke up what they’re calling a large dog fighting ring.

I spoke with Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer this morning. He says the dogs are being well taken care of and the 23 people arrested should have a bond hearing Monday afternoon at 3 PM in Chatom.

Authorities recovered four dogs Saturday night. Three are in the care of a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy. Sheriff Stringer says they’ve had donations of food and supplies for the dogs to help them out. We’re still not sure what’s ultimately going to happen to the animals. This morning I spoke with the Executive Director of the Mobile SPCA, Janine Woods. She said rehabilitating fighting takes months of time and an amazing amount of effort.

What you have to do is get into that dog’s mind and change his thinking it’s not an easy process, some dogs can be rehabilitated, some dogs can’t. So, you need to know what you’re doing from the outset,” said the Executive Director of the Mobile SPCA Janine Woods. This is the first time in a long time we’ve seen so many people arrested for dog fighting. Dog fighting is a crime that happens in the shadows.

Deputies say they had been tracking this group for more than a year. Every time they’d get a tip the fight would already be over before they got there. This is one time they got lucky and arrived while the fight was happening.

More arrests are expected. While 23 people were arrested Saturday night, law enforcement towed 41 cars. All of the cars appeared from the outside to be in working order and not abandoned vehicles. Sheriff Stringer said they will make it difficult for people to get these cars back with impoundment and other fees between $200-$300.

The Saturday night raid happened at an abandoned home near the Alabama-Mississippi state line. It is the final house you pass in Alabama before crossing over into Mississippi on Highway 45.