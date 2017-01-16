Construction On Schedule At OWA Entertainment Destination

Related Coverage Poarch Creek Indians Name Entertainment Development in Foley

FOLEY, AL- More than 1,000 people are working 6 days a week from sunrise to sunset at the OWA Entertainment Destination in Foley.

“Right now, we’re still on track to be open in summer 2017, so we’re very excited,” says Kristin Hellmich, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at OWA. “We’re very excited to be here in South Alabama and help grow the tourism market, bring jobs and improve the overall quality of life.”

The 240 million dollar destination resort owned by the Poarch Creek Indians will feature 21 rides including the park’s signature thrill ride “Rolling Thunder.”

The complex will also have shops, restaurants, hotels and other family friendly entertainment options.

Future phases include an outdoor water park, luxury RV resort, additional hotels and a resort condominium.

There are also big plans at OWA’s neighboring partner. More than 50 sporting events and tournaments are scheduled at Foley’s Sports Tourism Complex in 2017.

OWA will hold job fairs across Baldwin County in late February and early March. Hundreds of workers will be needed to operate the resort when it opens this summer.