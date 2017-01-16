Biloxi City Council Holds Special Meeting for ‘Great Americans Day’ Controversy

Following backlash from around the country over the weekend, the Biloxi City Council held an emergency special meeting Monday morning to consider changing the name of today’s holiday from “Great Americans Day” to “Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” in the city ordinance.

The city of Biloxi has officially refered to the holiday as “Great Americans Day” since 1985 when they passed the original ordinance. However, the City did not face backlash until this past week when they posted on Twitter, “Non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day.”

Original tweet by the City of Biloxi Friday night.

Today, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich introduced new legislation that will officially honor the civil rights hero, Martin Luther King, Jr.

In the resolution introduced by the Mayor, it reads, “the City has for decades celebrated this holiday as “Martin Luther King Day” with an annual parade, battle of the bands, and other activities designed to honor the spirit and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Today’s holiday is one of 12 days designated as “legal holidays” for city employees.

The city of Biloxi will hold their annual Martin Luther King Day Parade today at 11 a.m. at the Gruich Center on Howard Avenue.

Full Resolution filed by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich on Martin Luther King Day