Artillery Shell Discovered Near School

Two children playing in the woods near Ocean Springs High School made a dangerous discovery Sunday.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department say the children were playing with an unfired artillery shell they found in a wooded area behind the Palmetto Point Park neighborhood.

Someone living nearby saw what the children were playing with and called authorities.

The Biloxi Police Department’s bomb squad was called in and safely removed the round.

Experts say it appears to be a naval artillery round and that the detonator tip was still intact

It’s now known yet where the round came from or how long it had been in the woods.

Our thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for providing the pictures of the round used in this story.