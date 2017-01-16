Alabama Hires Greg Byrne as New Athletic Director

Related Coverage University of Alabama Athletic Director Announces Retirement

Following the sudden retirement of current athletic director Bill Battle, the University of Alabama has found their replacement quickly.

On Monday, the University announced they had hired Greg Byrne to be the next athletic director for the Crimson Tide.

Byrne, who is only 45-years-old, comes from the University of Arizona where he held the same position and was also the Vice President of Athletics. Byrne has been with Arizona since 2010 and before that was the athletic director at Mississippi State.

“We knew Bill was considering a change, and we wanted to hire someone who can assume that mantle of leadership and continue the tradition of success that Bill and so many others before him have established,” said Stuart R. Bell, Alabama’s president in a press release.

Bell added, “we believe Greg Byrne is uniquely qualified for this role, and we are pleased to announce he has accepted the position of athletic director here at The University of Alabama.”

Current AD Battle announced his retirement from the position Sunday night but said he will move into a new role as Special Assistant to the President. Battle took over for Mal Moore in 2013. He is currently 75-years-old.

Byrne comes to Alabama after a successful run at Arizona where several teams rose to national prominence and the facilities were upgraded for several major sports.

“Regina and I are honored to be joining the University of Alabama,” said Byrne in a press. “I have incredible respect and admiration for both Coach Battle and Coach Moore, as well as all of the talented coaches and staff in place. We look forward to returning to the SEC and being a part of Alabama’s outstanding tradition.”