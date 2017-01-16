Air Conditioners are Working Hard this January

On a quiet January day, the halls of WKRG are filled with noise. Fans have been running around the clock. Their goal is to keep the computer servers cool enough so that WKRG can stay on the air. However, that’s a hard job since these servers are blowing out air of about 114 degrees.

So Air Specialty climbs up to the roof to get our air conditioning running again. As it turns out, we’re not the only ones sweating through the winter heat.

“January is typically our slowest month,” said Mike Stanton, Air Specialty Service Sales. “I mean it’s typically our slowest. We’re not in an extreme but this year’s been quite different. It’s been really busy. You know, in Mobile, Alabama, there’s a lot of replacement going on. Air conditioners are running themselves to death.”

Of course the main reason so many air conditioners are failing is the weather. Just look at this January. Today makes nine days that we have averaged more than ten degrees above normal, and we’re only sixteen days into the month.

So what can you do to keep your air conditioner running well? Air Specialty says to regularly change your filter. Another thing you can do to keep your power bill in check is to set your thermostat at a normal temperature. When you turn it off and let your house get hot, it puts strain on the system and uses more power when you do turn it back on. If your AC still goes out you may need to be a bit more patient this January waiting for it to get fixed.