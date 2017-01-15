Vietnam Vet Gets Veteran Four-Legged Friend

Lloyd Pursley served in Vietnam, and he had a four-legged friend looking out for him. His name was Draco, and he was a tracker dog.
But when Vietnam was over, Pursley couldn’t bring him home.
Thanks to Mission K9 Rescue, he has a war dog stateside, decades after he had to leave Draco behind.
K9 Hank was introduced at Battleship Park this week, in front of the memorial for dog handlers and their dogs.
Draco’s name is etched on that stone.
For Purlsey, he hopes Hank will fill a void he’s had for decades.
As for Hank, he’s already enjoying retired life after more than 25 missions as a bomb-sniffing dog.
“He’s adjusted to my home, almost overnight. He’s found his own couch, his own chair,” said Pursley.