Faith Time: MLK Day and African-American Heritage

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Karlos Finley joins us for this edition of Faith Time to talk about the MLK Day Holiday and Mobile’s African-American Heritage. There are markers for the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail. Finley is the president of the board of directors with the Heritage Trail. He talked with us about MLK’s history as a minister and his evolution as a civil rights leader.

For more information on Mobile’s Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail, you can go to their website or call 251-725-2236.