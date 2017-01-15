Faith Time: MLK Day and African-American Heritage

Chad Petri By Published:
This picture was provided by Karlos Finley.
This picture was provided by Karlos Finley.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Karlos Finley joins us for this edition of Faith Time to talk about the MLK Day Holiday and Mobile’s African-American Heritage.  There are markers for the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail.  Finley is the president of the board of directors with the Heritage Trail.  He talked with us about MLK’s history as a minister and his evolution as a civil rights leader.

For more information on Mobile’s Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail, you can go to their website or call 251-725-2236.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s