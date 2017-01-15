Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Ring on AL/MS State Line

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA- Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says deputies and officers from multiple agencies broke up what is believed to be a large dog fighting ring overnight.
The sheriff says 23 people were arrested near an abandoned home on Highway 45 at the state line between Alabama and Mississippi.
Of the people who were arrested, the sheriff says under state law even spectators at dog fights can be charged with a felony.
Stringer says officials from the Alabama Conservation Department and their K-9 Unit along with State Line police, Wayne County deputies and others helped in this investigation.
He says 41 cars had to be towed from the site on Highway 45 Saturday night.
Three of the four dogs seized are seen here and are in the care of a WCSO deputy.
Just one person was hit with an additional charge of drug possession. According to the WCSO jail log, these 23 have so far been charged with dog fighting between Saturday and Sunday.
|
fullname
|arrest date
|KENNETH BELL
|1/15/2017
|DARRYL BERRY
|1/15/2017
|SHARON BERRY
|1/15/2017
|MARANDA FENTON
|1/15/2017
|TIMOTHY FINCH
|1/15/2017
|LATRELL GRAY
|1/15/2017
|BRIAN D. JOHNSON
|1/15/2017
|DERICK JONES
|1/15/2017
|CHANTARIA KIRBY
|1/15/2017
|KEMMA KIRBY
|1/14/2017
|ROLANDA KIRBY
|1/14/2017
|SHAEINKA KIRBY
|1/14/2017
|THELMA KIRBY
|1/14/2017
|JESSICA MICHELLE LEVERETTE
|1/14/2017
|DEMARCUS MOODY
|1/15/2017
|SMITH PARNELL
|1/15/2017
|ANA SPOTTS
|1/15/2017
|SHARON TATUM
|1/15/2017
|KENYORA TODD
|1/15/2017
|CHASTIEY TURNER
|1/14/2017
|KAPRIANNA WALKER
|1/15/2017
|KELVIN WALKER
|1/15/2017
|CHARLES WILEY
|1/15/2017