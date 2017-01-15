Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Ring on AL/MS State Line

img_2155

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA-  Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says deputies and officers from multiple agencies broke up what is believed to be a large dog fighting ring overnight.

img_2153 img_2154 img_2156

The sheriff says 23 people were arrested near an abandoned home on Highway 45 at the state line between Alabama and Mississippi.

Of the people who were arrested, the sheriff says under state law even spectators at dog fights can be charged with a felony.

Stringer says officials from the Alabama Conservation Department and their  K-9 Unit along with State Line police, Wayne County deputies and others helped in this investigation.

He says 41 cars had to be towed from the site on Highway 45 Saturday night.

Three of the four dogs seized are seen here and are in the care of a WCSO deputy.

 

Authorities say the seized a large amount of drugs, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, weapons and cellphones at the fight. Courtesy Wayne County Deputy Caleb Sullivan.
Authorities say the seized a large amount of drugs, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, weapons, and cellphones at the fight. Courtesy Wayne County Deputy Caleb Sullivan.

 

 

Just one person was hit with an additional charge of drug possession.  According to the WCSO jail log, these 23 have so far been charged with dog fighting between Saturday and Sunday.

Deputies say some of the suspects set up a multi-part dog fighting pit to stage the fights. Courtesy Wayne County Deputy Caleb Sullivan.
Deputies say some of the suspects set up a multi-part dog fighting pit to stage the fights. Courtesy Wayne County Deputy Caleb Sullivan.

 

 

 

fullname

 arrest date
KENNETH BELL 1/15/2017
DARRYL BERRY 1/15/2017
SHARON BERRY 1/15/2017
MARANDA FENTON 1/15/2017
TIMOTHY FINCH 1/15/2017
LATRELL GRAY 1/15/2017
BRIAN D. JOHNSON 1/15/2017
DERICK JONES 1/15/2017
CHANTARIA KIRBY 1/15/2017
KEMMA KIRBY 1/14/2017
ROLANDA KIRBY 1/14/2017
SHAEINKA KIRBY 1/14/2017
THELMA KIRBY 1/14/2017
JESSICA MICHELLE LEVERETTE 1/14/2017
DEMARCUS MOODY 1/15/2017
SMITH PARNELL 1/15/2017
ANA SPOTTS 1/15/2017
SHARON TATUM 1/15/2017
KENYORA TODD 1/15/2017
CHASTIEY TURNER 1/14/2017
KAPRIANNA WALKER 1/15/2017
KELVIN WALKER 1/15/2017
CHARLES WILEY 1/15/2017

fightset03jpg

fightset01 fightset02jpg

