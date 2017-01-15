Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Ring on AL/MS State Line

Related Coverage Dog Fight Update: Volunteers Donate to Help Dogs Taken in Raid

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA- Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says deputies and officers from multiple agencies broke up what is believed to be a large dog fighting ring overnight.

The sheriff says 23 people were arrested near an abandoned home on Highway 45 at the state line between Alabama and Mississippi.

Of the people who were arrested, the sheriff says under state law even spectators at dog fights can be charged with a felony.

Stringer says officials from the Alabama Conservation Department and their K-9 Unit along with State Line police, Wayne County deputies and others helped in this investigation.

He says 41 cars had to be towed from the site on Highway 45 Saturday night.

Three of the four dogs seized are seen here and are in the care of a WCSO deputy.

Just one person was hit with an additional charge of drug possession. According to the WCSO jail log, these 23 have so far been charged with dog fighting between Saturday and Sunday.

fullname arrest date KENNETH BELL 1/15/2017 DARRYL BERRY 1/15/2017 SHARON BERRY 1/15/2017 MARANDA FENTON 1/15/2017 TIMOTHY FINCH 1/15/2017 LATRELL GRAY 1/15/2017 BRIAN D. JOHNSON 1/15/2017 DERICK JONES 1/15/2017 CHANTARIA KIRBY 1/15/2017 KEMMA KIRBY 1/14/2017 ROLANDA KIRBY 1/14/2017 SHAEINKA KIRBY 1/14/2017 THELMA KIRBY 1/14/2017 JESSICA MICHELLE LEVERETTE 1/14/2017 DEMARCUS MOODY 1/15/2017 SMITH PARNELL 1/15/2017 ANA SPOTTS 1/15/2017 SHARON TATUM 1/15/2017 KENYORA TODD 1/15/2017 CHASTIEY TURNER 1/14/2017 KAPRIANNA WALKER 1/15/2017 KELVIN WALKER 1/15/2017 CHARLES WILEY 1/15/2017