Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Range on AL/MS State Line

By Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA-  Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says deputies and officers from multiple agencies broke up what is believed to be a large dog fighting range overnight.

The sheriff says 22 people were arrested at a home on Highway 45 at the state line between Alabama and Mississippi.

Of the people who were arrested, the sheriff says under state law even spectators at dog fights can be charged with a crime.

Stringer says officials with Alabama Wildlife, state line police, Wayne County deputies and others helped in this investigation.

He says up to 40 cars had to be towed from the site on Highway 45 this morning. We’ll have more information later today on News 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s