Deputies Bust Large Dog Fighting Range on AL/MS State Line

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA- Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says deputies and officers from multiple agencies broke up what is believed to be a large dog fighting range overnight.

The sheriff says 22 people were arrested at a home on Highway 45 at the state line between Alabama and Mississippi.

Of the people who were arrested, the sheriff says under state law even spectators at dog fights can be charged with a crime.

Stringer says officials with Alabama Wildlife, state line police, Wayne County deputies and others helped in this investigation.

He says up to 40 cars had to be towed from the site on Highway 45 this morning. We’ll have more information later today on News 5.