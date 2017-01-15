Biloxi City Official Speaks Out After Controversial ‘Great Americans Day’ Social Media Post

On Friday, the City of Biloxi posted on multiple social media platforms, informing residents the City would be closed on Monday in observance of ‘Great Americans Day.’

The posts had several people scratching their heads as most know Monday as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The backlash on social media and within the community was harsh.

Sugar Stallings, an activist in the community, held a press conference today.

“You have to think about others before you put out information that spews hate and hatred,” Stallings said. Stallings continued saying, “I don’t think that’s such a great idea when for years when we’ve been doing a celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday.”

According to city officials, the name change goes back to a City Ordinance that was passed in 1985 as a way to combine the birthdays of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee. The city says having only one holiday saved them money.

Vincent Creel, Public Affairs Manager for the City of Biloxi, said the posts were not meant to be offensive. The social media posts came from his office and were meant to inform the public that non-emergency municipal offices would be closed on Monday.

“There was no ill intent here. There was not anything like we changed the name of the holiday this week or this year,” Creel said.

Creel says the accusations being placed on Biloxi are a misrepresentation of the city.

“That’s what hurts so much. What hurts so much is we have so many things and such a hugely successful MLK Month to say that we are racist it just couldn’t be further from the truth,” Creel said.

On Monday, there will be a special session of Biloxi’s city council in order to formally change the name to reflect the federal holiday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.