Police Advisory Council Gets Real Police Training

Chad Petri By Published:
still0114_00000

Mobile, AL (WKRG)
Members of the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council are getting to see police work up close. The group was created to help bridge the gap between officers and civilians.

“So many people in the community probably don’t have a concept of just how intense the lifestyle of police work is,” said Council Member Douglas Dabney. From live fire exercises, to an up-close look at how a police vest survives, or doesn’t survive, an AK-47, it’s hoped this training sends a message.

“I think our ultimate duty as citizens and across this city is to respect law enforcement just like they’re supposed to respect the citizens,” said Council Member Brad Israel. One of the hardest things to learn in these training scenarios is how little time officers have to use deadly force.

“I think it’s one thing to talk about split second decisions, it’s totally different to show them how those decisions are made by putting them in firearms training simulators and letting them make decisions that officers have to make every day,” said Mobile Police Chief James Barber. Just a few days ago the council met for just the third time–still trying to figure out their role in Mobile.



