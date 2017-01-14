Incoming District Attorney Indicted on Perjury Charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The incoming district attorney for Jefferson County has been indicted on perjury charges.

Charles Henderson, who is scheduled to take office next week, was arrested Friday on an indictment obtained by the attorney general’s office. The felony charge means Henderson will face automatic suspension as district attorney.

The indictment accuses Henderson of giving false testimony in a September hearing in a divorce case involving a Jefferson County couple fighting over custody of their child.

The attorney general’s office announced the indictment, but did not elaborate on the accusations.

Jim Parkman, an attorney representing Henderson, said the charges are untrue and Henderson can’t wait to “start fighting this injustice.”

Parkman called the charge an attempt to interfere with the Democratic process by removing the new district attorney from his duties.