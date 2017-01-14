AG Claims Victory in MOWA Gaming Case

Chad Petri By Published:
mowa

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange says the state achieved a victory in a long-standing fight over electronic gaming machines in Mobile County.  According to a news release, a Mobile County Circuit court ruled in favor of the state over the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians.  The machines will be destroyed and more than $10,000 will be transferred to the state’s general fund.

This started in 2013.  The machines were seized in a raid.  Tribe officials maintained claimed they were allowed to use the machines.  The state argues MOWA is not a federally recognized tribe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s