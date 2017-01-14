AG Claims Victory in MOWA Gaming Case

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange says the state achieved a victory in a long-standing fight over electronic gaming machines in Mobile County. According to a news release, a Mobile County Circuit court ruled in favor of the state over the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. The machines will be destroyed and more than $10,000 will be transferred to the state’s general fund.

This started in 2013. The machines were seized in a raid. Tribe officials maintained claimed they were allowed to use the machines. The state argues MOWA is not a federally recognized tribe.