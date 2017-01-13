New Details in Saraland Officer Shooting

District Attorney Ashley Rich held a press conference Friday to clarify the details of the day Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was shot.

The home that Tucker and her partner responded to was well known to Saraland Police and Rich said when they got there, they knew Richardson had a gun.

They pleaded with him to come out, but instead, he shot through his cracked door, hitting Tucker.

Tucker’s partner, Officer Ron Hannah, returned fire hitting Richardson once in the arm. Rich says that shot was not fatal and revealed today that his official cause of death is suicide after turning his gun on himself.

Rich says body camera footage of the incident has been reviewed and that the case is closed. The District Attorney denied media requests for the footage.

Saraland officials said Tucker is still in the ICU and will remain there for a few more weeks. They asked for continued prayers as she recovers.