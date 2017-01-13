Meth Traffickers Arrested, 2 Children Found Inside Apartment

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department, two men were arrested Thursday for trafficking crystal meth in Mobile.

29-year-old Teriyakias Gillian and 31-year-old Deontya Mccall were arrested during a raid by the Mobile County Street Enforcement Narcotics Team (MCSENT) at the Maison DeVille Apartments.

When officers raided the apartment, they found two children (under the age of 5) inside that belonged to Gillian. The apartment was being used as a distribution point for large quantities of crystal meth.

Since the children were inside the apartment, Gillian faces two charges of chemical endangerment of a child. He is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, marijuana possession first-degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two small children have been turned over to their mother, who was working when the raid occurred.

Mccall is only charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

When officers raided the home Thursday, they seized one kilo of crystal meth, which has a street value of over $100,000. They also seized small amounts of marijuana, $1,400 cash and a Dodge Ram truck.

Both Gillian and Mccall are being held in Mobile Metro Jail with no bond.